Japan set to approve first antigen testing kits amid coronavirus crisis

The Japanese Health Ministry is all set to approve antigen coronavirus testing kits on May 13, international media reported citing government officials. This comes as Japan, which has reported 15,847 COVID-19 cases as of now is looking to boost the number of diagnostic tests available to battle the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 633 have died and 8,293 have recovered across the Japanese territory.

According to reports, Fujirebio, a subsidiary of Japan diagnostics and laboratory testing service provider, Miraca Holdings has applied for the Shinzo Abe led government's approval for Japan's first antigen testing kits. This comes as US President Donald Trump boasted that America had completed over 10 million coronavirus tests this week.

Japan's exit strategy

Meanwhile, the Japanese government is considering an 'exit strategy' to come out of the coronavirus lockdown as the country's rate of new infections slows down. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on May 4 extended the state of emergency in the country until the end of this month. However, on May 6, Abe said that he will consult with health experts and consider lifting the lockdown at an earlier juncture. Abe also said that his government is preparing an exit strategy to come out of the lockdown as early as possible. The nationwide lockdown in Japan was imposed on April 7 at a time when the country had 4,257 COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths.

According to report, the Japanese government has issued new social behaviour guidelines for the residents that include wearing face mask outdoors, keeping a minimum of 6.5 ft distance from other people, teleworking or working from home as much as possible, avoiding crowded spaces, and washing hands frequently. Meanwhile, Japan’s Economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura reportedly said that the government was looking to lift lockdown restrictions in “many of 34 prefectures” before the nationwide state of emergency ends on May 31.

