Lionel Messi Donates Another €500,000 To Argentina Hospital In Battle Against Coronavirus

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has made another donation worth €500,000 to a hospital in Argentina to fight coronavirus in the country. The most recent Lionel Messi donation comes after the Argentine reportedly contributed €1 million in March to battle COVID-19, with half of that sum going to Barcelona's Hospital Clinic and the other half to medical facilities in Argentina. However, Lionel Messi has once again exhibited his generosity to the citizens in his country by pledging another €500,000 towards the Garrahan Hospital in Buenos Aires and the funds will be used for purchasing medical equipment to help fight coronavirus in Argentina.

ALSO READ: Premier League Clubs To Oppose Project Restart’s Neutral Venue Proposal Over Stadium Deals

Lionel Messi donation to go towards fighting coronavirus in Argentina

Amid the resumption of Barcelona training, the Lionel Messi donation grabbed headlines for all the right reasons. The Lionel Messi donation, worth €500,000 was offered to the Fundacion Garrahan to help doctors and medical staff purchase life-saving equipment. The staff members at the hospital posed alongside the equipment that will be used to treat patients with coronavirus in Argentina and publicly thanked Lionel Messi for his donation with the message, 'Gracias Messi'

Lionel Messi has donated €500,000 for medical supplies and equipment to help fight the coronavirus. This per @TyCSports. pic.twitter.com/SRd0U8Wt2h — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) May 11, 2020

ALSO READ: Ex-Barcelona Chief Laporta Confirms Presidency Candidature, Wants Pep Guardiola Return

Coronavirus in Argentina: Lionel Messi donation in March

Early in March, Lionel Messi donated €500,000 to Barcelona's Hospital Clinic and another €500,000 to medical health care facilities in Argentina. The total coronavirus cases in Argentina have crossed 6,278 and reached 314 deaths according to Worldometer. There are still 4,127 active cases of coronavirus in Argentina.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid Players Pictured Back In Training For The First Time Since COVID-19 Pandemic

LaLiga return: Lionel Messi leads Barcelona training sessions

The first team squad at Barcelona have resumed training ahead of a potential LaLiga return. Lionel Messi and co remained clear of coronavirus following tests conducted by the club and are now preparing themselves to defend their league title. Barcelona are currently two points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid on the LaLiga table with 11 matchday fixtures remaining.

ALSO READ: Didier Drogba Voted As The Best Ligue 1 Striker This Century Despite Mere Two-season Stint