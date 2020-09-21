Emmys 2020: Julia Garner From 'Ozark' Fame Shines In 1920s-inspired Outfit

The Emmys 2020 ceremony took place in a virtual environment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this did not stop the stars from showing off their dazzling looks on-screen while attending the event remotely. The show was initially planned to take place at the Microsoft Theatre in LA but was later scheduled to take place virtually. Netflix's original series Ozark was nominated for four nominations in total out of which, Julia Garner took home the award in the 'Supporting Actress - Drama' category. While her winning the award was a big accomplishment, Julia's outfit while attending the virtual event was all the rage.

Julia Garner's 1920-inspired outfit for Emmys 2020

Julia Garner, who essays the role of Ruth Langmore in Ozark accepted her award wearing a 1920-inspired outfit which was designed in its entirety by Chanel. The Ozark star wore a pink satin blouse which was coupled with matching trousers. Elizabeth Saltzman, who was Julia's stylist for the night also coupled the outfit with a pearl necklace which consisted of multiple strands along with a hairpin which was also designed by Chanel. Julia's makeup artist had also posted the actor's look on her Instagram where she revealed that the look was inspired by 1920's ethereal beauty.

The 26-year-old actor triumphed the likes of Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Fiona Shaw, Helena Bonham Carter, Samira Wiley, and Thandie Newton to emerge as the winner. The actor kicked off her acceptance speech by showing gratitude to the people who were nominated in the category along with her by stating that it was because of them why she chose to be an actor. She later went on to thank her co-star Laura Linney stating that she helped her become a better actor. She concluded short acceptance speech by a message to her fans urging them to find the light at the end of the tunnel, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also thanked her husband Mark Foster and her family for the support.

This marks the second time Julia has picked up an Emmy for her portrayal of Ruth Langmore on Ozark. She was nominated back in 2019. The next season of Ozark will also be it's final, the release date of the same has not been revealed by Netflix.

