Dave Chappelle Gives Hard Hitting Emmy Speech As 'Sticks & Stones' Wins Big

Hollywood actor Dave Chappelle won big as he took home an Emmy for his Netflix stand-up special Sticks & Stones. However, Dave Chappelle’s Sticks & Stones had received criticism from fans and viewers for several reasons, hence the comedian decided to fire back at critics as this was a perfect opportunity to do so with his win. After winning the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, Chappelle went on to shut trolls and criticism with his acceptance speech.

The actor went stunned as he said: "Boy, comes as a complete surprise". He added that he read all the reviews and they went on to say so many terrible things. He also said that they were embarrassed for him due to which he lost his way. He also felt that the film was not worth watching. Dave added that he hopes all the critics learn from this as it is a teachable moment and said: “Shut the **** up forever!"

The actor received immediate applause from the fans and audience. He also went on to praise all the other comedians that were nominated for Emmys. The actor also shared the video on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Comedy Gets To Be Itself”. Watch his Emmys acceptance speech below.

About Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Helmed by Stan Lathan, the film Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones stars Dave Chappelle in a lead role. Released in 2019, The stand-up comedy centres around Dave, where he addresses the gun culture, the opioid crisis and the tidal wave of celebrity scandals in a defiant special stand-up filmed in Atlanta. The film garnered mixed reviews from fans and netizens.

About Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle is known to be one of the most well-known stand-up comedians in the industry. At the age of 14, he started his career and began performing stand-up comedy in nightclubs. He moved to New York City shortly after graduation, where he was quick to establish himself as a major young talent. Dave made his film debut at the age of 19 in Robin Hood: Men in Tights. Dave then appeared in Buddies, a short-lived sitcom, and played a part in The Nutty Professor.

