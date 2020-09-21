Billy Crudup Bags An Emmy For 'The Morning Show', Giving Apple TV+ Its Only Win

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show's star, bagged the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards 2020. His win also marked the first Emmy win for an Apple TV+ show. Billy Crudup beat other 7 nominees for the win. Read ahead to know more.

Billy Crudup bags an award at Emmys 2020

Apple TV+ shows were nominated for almost 18 awards at the Emmys 2020 award function. The Morning Show star Billy Crudup won the only award for an Apple TV+ show in the category for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. The other nominees were -

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

The Morning Show is an American drama series that is inspired by Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The Morning Show cast features:

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Steve Carell as Mitch Kessler

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Mark Duplass as Charlie "Chip" Black

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Hannah Shoenfeld

Emmy Winners 2020

CBC show Schitt's Creek and its actors won 7 awards at the Emmys 2020 award function. The show won Best Direction, Best Writing and Best show in the comedy section. The cast of the show also won Best Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress in a comedy show.

Actor Zendaya also bagged an award for the best drama actress category at age 24. She is the youngest actor to win that award. Many fans congratulated the actor on Twitter as well.

The show Succession also bagged quite a few awards at Emmys 2020. Succession won -

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series - Andrij Parekh (Succession, "Hunting")

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series - Jesse Armstrong (Succession, "This Is Not For Tears")

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series - Cherry Jones (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Promo Pic Credit: The Morning Show's Instagram

