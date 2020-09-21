Billy Crudup Bags An Emmy For 'The Morning Show', Giving Apple TV+ Its Only Win

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show's star, bagged the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards 2020. His win also marked the first Emmy win for an Apple TV+ show. Billy Crudup beat other 7 nominees for the win. Read ahead to know more.
Apple TV+ shows were nominated for almost 18 awards at the Emmys 2020 award function. The Morning Show star Billy Crudup won the only award for an Apple TV+ show in the category for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. The other nominees were -
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
The Morning Show is an American drama series that is inspired by Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The Morning Show cast features:
Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy
Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson
Steve Carell as Mitch Kessler
Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison
Mark Duplass as Charlie "Chip" Black
Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Hannah Shoenfeld
CBC show Schitt's Creek and its actors won 7 awards at the Emmys 2020 award function. The show won Best Direction, Best Writing and Best show in the comedy section. The cast of the show also won Best Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress in a comedy show.
Actor Zendaya also bagged an award for the best drama actress category at age 24. She is the youngest actor to win that award. Many fans congratulated the actor on Twitter as well.
The show Succession also bagged quite a few awards at Emmys 2020. Succession won -
