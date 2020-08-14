Emmys 2020 May Lead To A Virtual Reunion Of 'Fleabag' Cast; Read Details

The Emmys 2020 is just around the corner. This time, as the prestigious award night is going virtual, Fleabag fans can expect a major reunion of Fleabag and the Hot Priest at the Creative Art Emmys. This reunion is expected since both Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott are nominated in two major categories this year.

Fleabag and the Hot Priest can be expected at Emmys 2020

The Emmys 2020 are going virtual this year, but the excitement around the biggest night television is maintained. According to Gold Derby, Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are among the top contenders for the respective categories they have been nominated in hence a major Fleabag reunion might be on cards.

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been nominated for best comedy guest actress for her appearance on Saturday Night Live. Whereas, Andrew Scott has been nominated for a drama guest actor for his role in Black Mirror.

Also read | Emmys 2020 To Go Virtual, Producers & Kimmel Pen Letter To Nominees About The Show's Plan

It will be interesting to see if we see the voters “kneel” in front of Fleabag stars. Last year, Fleabag was one of the leading drama-comedy series in The Emmys race. The show bagged six Emmy awards in total. Three of them were won by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, namely- Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actress, and Best Comedy Writing.

Also read | Daytime Emmys Go Virtual In Age Of Coronavirus Pandemic

But while Phoebe went home with three Emmy trophies, Andrew Scott a.k.a. Hot Priest did not even bag a single nomination for his role. This Emmys snub shocked many of the show’s fans and even had many late-night talk show hosts talking about this snub in their monologue. But this time, the odds of Andrew Scott winning an Emmy are high, states the media portal’s report.

Scott is battling against James Cromwell from Succession, Giancarlo Esposito from The Mandalorian, Jason Bateman from The Outsider, Martin Short from The Morning Show, and Ron Cephas Jones from This Is Us. Whereas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is competing against Wanda Sykes from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Maya Rudolph from The Good Place. Since SNL has won many awards in the past including for its comedy guests, Phoebe can expect a win in this category.

Also read | 'His Dark Materials' To See A 'Fleabag' Reunion Of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott

Also read | Phoebe Waller-Bridge On Why Animals Are Included In 'Fleabag': It Comes Out Instinctively

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.