Emmys 2020 To Go Virtual, Producers & Kimmel Pen Letter To Nominees About The Show's Plan

The Emmy Awards 2020 is just around the corner and now the producers of the show and host Jimmy Kimmel have finally revealed how television’s biggest night will go virtual this year. The Emmy producers have finally revealed major details about the award ceremony in their letter to the nominees. According to the letter, the producers are trying to bring the latest technology to the forefront to make it memorable for the audience as well as the virtual attendees.

The Coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the global entertainment industry. Many film and TV shoots have either been cancelled or have continued with a small crew. Many important events have also gone virtual and avoid the spread of the virus through an on-ground event. Television’s biggest night a.k.a. the Emmy Awards 2020 has also chosen to go virtual this year.

The award show producers and this year’s host Jimmy Kimmel have addressed the new features of this virtual show in a letter addressed to this year’s nominees. According to this letter, as published by Variety, the producers and the entire award show crew are assembling the top-notch tech team to work closely with the host Jimmy Kimmel.

The letter also mentions that this team of writers, producers, and techies will work alongside the nominees from their home or another location of their choice. This letter also assured its nominees that even if they will not walk the red carpet this year, their top-notch technicians will make their nominees “look fabulous” as they explore the “cutting edge of technology”. The Emmy team is also looking forward to creating some stunning “on-screen moments” with their nominees states the letter.

This letter addressed to the nominees was signed by host Jimmy Kimmel, EPs Reggie Hudlin, Guy Carrington, Ian Stewart, David Jammy, and telecast producer Done+ Dusted. A media portal’s report also states that the telecast producers and the show producers are still trying to figure out if winners should be informed in advance or will it be telecasted live. But as the television producers and EPs work on the format of the show, they are prioritising the safety of their guests and crew.

