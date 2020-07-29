Emmy Awards 2020: 'Succession' Fills 'GOT' Void With 18 Drama-series Nominations

The Emmy Awards nominations 2020 are finally out and Succession is leading the drama category this year. The media-dynasty drama has grabbed 18 nominations this year. The show has successfully filled the void of Game of Thrones as the new ruling drama series.

‘Succession’ dethrones ‘GOT’ this year with 18 nominations

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has not stopped the Emmys this year. The nominations list for Emmy Awards 2020 is finally out. Many films and TV shows have bagged multiple nominations and the TV drama Succession is also part of this bandwagon. The Jesse Armstrong led show has bagged 18 nominations this year.

Also read | Emmy Awards 2020 Nominations: 'Mandalorian', 'Watchmen' & 'Euphoria' Get Surprise Nods

But even though Succession has received this staggering number of nominations, HBO’s Watchmen is leading this race with 26 nominations. But since Watchmen is a limited series, Succession is considered to be the ultimate winner in the drama series category. Succession’s success at this year’s Emmy nomination list also confirms the show dethroning HBO’s successful drama series Game of Thrones.

Last year, Game of Thrones ruled the drama series category as its last season premiered. Last year, the GOT cast members Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Peter Dinklage picked up nominations for the male acting category. Whereas, Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams were all nominated in the female drama acting series category. Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke bagged nominations in the lead actor and actress category.

Also read | Netflix Breaks Record For The Most Emmy Awards 2020 Nominations; Check Out The List

Now, Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong both are competing for the Emmy lead drama actor category. Whereas Nicholas Braun, Kiernan Culkin, and Matthew Macfayden are up for the Supporting Drama Actor category. James Cromwell, Cherry Jones, and Harriet Walter also received a nomination in the guest appearance category. Sarah Snook’s impressive performance in the show led her to bag a supporting drama actress nomination this year.

The Jesse Armstrong head drama series Succession revolves around a dysfunctional family whose patriarch’s health has led to a power-dynamics struggle between his children. The satirical comedy-drama series made its impression right from its season one debut in 2018 and grabbed five Emmy nominations that year. The show’s lasting impression has led to it being renewed for a third season.

Also read | HBO's 'Watchmen' Bags 26 Nominations For 'Emmy Awards 2020'; See List

Also read | Oscar-nominated Projects Will Not Be Eligible To Participate In Emmy Awards From 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.