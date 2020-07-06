Ennio Morricone's Death: AR Rahman Amongst Many Remember The Legend; See Posts

Legendary artist Ennio Morricone’s sad demise has left the entire world in a state of shock. A number of people have been expressing their feelings on social media while also paying their tributes to the musician. He was known for his work in certain pieces from The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, amongst other famous works.

Celebs pay tribute to Ennio Morricone

Ennio Morricone is considered one of the best musicians in the world and is highly respected for the same. The Italian composer recently passed away in a Rome hospital after falling and breaking his leg.

The legendary artist was 91 years old and has greatly contributed to the music industry, throughout his career. He has also won an Academy Award for his work in one of Quentin Tarantino’s famous films, The Hateful Eight. He also won an Honorary Award in 2017, which was to mark the lifetime achievements that he has had. A number of celebrities, including political figures and musicians, took to Twitter to speak about his sad demise and over 500 pieces that he has created for the audience.

Most of the people can be seen calling it the end of an era as they believe no one can create haunting and well-expressing music pieces like Ennio Morricone. Have a look a few of the condolence messages here.

Fare well legend #Enniomorricone ... we have learnt a lot from u ... #ripEnnioMorricone ... pic.twitter.com/QMmp1SrX4l — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) July 6, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of #enniomorricone

Truly one of the greatest icons in film scoring



‘Debra’s Theme’ from ‘Once Upon A Time In America’ was the piece that got me hooked on film music from the beginning 💫💔 #rip https://t.co/LYdC4waee1 pic.twitter.com/LYzIgcdW6X — Hannah Peel (@Hanpeel) July 6, 2020

What a legacy the late Ennio Morricone leaves. Truly iconic. Truly an original. pic.twitter.com/D6ZP8fOJ2x #EnnioMorricone — Alan Swan (@alanswan) July 6, 2020

With great sadness, we say goodbye to a big master of cinema. His music will keep playing in our memories. Rest in peace #EnnioMorricone. pic.twitter.com/KWwJbfHzRx — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 6, 2020

Setting off down the aisle to La Califfa by Ennio Morricone. What a gift he gave the world. Thank you for the music Maestro ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X8xH9T9raa — Katherine Jenkins (@KathJenkins) July 6, 2020

One of the many people to speak about Ennio Morricone’s death has been composer AR Rahman. He spoke about his great work and how much power his music held. Actors like Kamal Haasan also expressed his thoughts through social media. He wrote about how he will live on through his evergreen music. Have a look at their tweets here.

Only a composer like #EnnioMorricone could bring the beauty, culture and the lingering romance of Italy to your senses in the pre-virtual reality and pre-internet era... All we can do is celebrate the master’s work and learn! — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 6, 2020

Guru #EnnioMorricone. Sire we shall never miss you! You’ve given enough music to listen, live with, improvise and go beyond. Thank you & Salutes! He’ll never be called late Mr.Morricone. He will always be on time. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 6, 2020

Read Janelle Monae Says Misogyny Of Most Of Men In Music Industry 'infuriating'

Also read What Is Lomotif App? Which Country Is The Music Video App From? Know Details Here

Ennio Morricone has worked in over 500 musical pieces, four hundred of which were for cinema and television while a hundred of them fell into the classical category. Most people have been of the belief that his music had the ability to express tension without the use of any dialogues. His dedication and hard work earned him respect across borders, which is being now expressed through social media.

Read Vishal Bhardwaj Drops Poster Of His Music Label 'Dhoop Aane Do', Penned By Gulzar

Also read Mika Singh On Nepotism: Bollywood's Music Industry Works Only On Merit

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Oscars)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.