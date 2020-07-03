What Is Lomotif App? Which Country Is The Music Video App From? Know Details Here

A new app called the Lomotif app has gained a lot of popularity in the past few days. The application has empowered people with little to no editing skills to create their own music video. While competing with popular apps like Smule, TikTok, StarMaker, Dubsmash, VivaCut and more, Lomotif app has some very new features and specifications that have intrigued several people who aspire to create self-made videos. However, numerous people especially social media users have been wondering "What is Lomotif app?" and "Lomotif app is from which country?" If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is everything about it.

What is Lomotif app?

Image: Google Play Store

Lomotif app is a video editing and merging application having a mix of everything that a user needs. The application is new to Android and it was confused to be an app like TikTok, however, it is a bit different. The app allows its users to edit videos without having to do much. This means you can create your own music video by selecting pictures and videos from the camera roll. Apart from that, you can mix it up with music and lets you automatically transforms clips in your camera roll into awesome music videos that will help rock the discover section of the app. You can also watch videos of other creators on the Lomotif app. One of the most alluring features of this app is that it helps a user to make videos in two distinct formats like Square and Landscape. Lomotif app also provides an interface to share your amazing merged and edited videos to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more. Now you can boggle up all your video creation ideas and create content for your social media handles without having to waste any more time than required.

Lomotif app is from which country?

Lomotif app is a Singapore-based application developed by Lomotif PTE Ltd app development company. The organisation has currently only presented its audience with one app on Google Play Store in the Video Players & Editors section. It has completed 10 million downloads on Google Play Store in a short period and has 3.0 stars, as of writing this article. You can download the Singaporean application easily from both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

Lomotif app owner

The Lomotif PTE Ltd was co-founded by Singaporeans entrepreneurs, Paul Yang, Loh Xiu Hui, and Indian national Deepak Sharma. The application was developed by the organisation to provide software that can make filming on phones more meaningful, easy and unique.

