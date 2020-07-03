Mika Singh On Nepotism: Bollywood's Music Industry Works Only On Merit

The film industry has been vocal about nepotism. Social media has witnessed many actors shedding light on this sensitive issue. Amid all this, singing sensation Mika Singh, in a recent interview, opened up about his take on nepotism saying that the music industry in Bollywood works only on merit and nothing else.

Mika Singh’s take on Nepotism

Mika said that everything happens in life in its own time. Sharing his personal story, he added that he moved to Mumbai back in 2007 and filmmaker Sanjay Gupta gave him a break in his movie Shootout at Lokhandwala. According to Mika Singh, Bollywood’s music industry is a beautiful place and it shouldn’t be disrespected by anyone. In the same interaction, he added that Mumbai is a place that offers something to everyone.

"The government and the police in this city are brilliant and nowhere one can enjoy the freedom they will find here," he adds. Mika Singh further added that top actors like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif are all outsiders. According to the musician, only a few people become successful here and others disappear. He believes that everyone should get a break and after that everything is based on talent.

Mika has reportedly seen many singers who momentarily become famous with million views on their songs. However, later end up disappearing. The singer further shares that this industry has singers like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, and more who have been singing for so many years. He said that the music industry is made of legends like Lata Mangeshkar and no one should disrespect it.

In other news, Mika, amid the coronavirus lockdown, has extended his support to the underprivileged of the society. The singer is consistently providing humanitarian aid to those who are suffering during the pandemic. Mika is constantly reminding people about those who do not have food to eat and starving daily. He, along with his team, has been distributing food and grains to the needy. Along with it, the musician is also urging fans to extend their support to these people.

