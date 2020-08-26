'Enola Holmes' Cast: Millie Bobby Brown As Enola, Henry Cavill As Sherlock & Other Actors

The much-anticipated project of Millie Bobby Brown is gearing up to hit the screens next month, that is September. On August 25, Netflix dropped its first trailer on the internet. The trailer gave a sneak peek into the plot and star cast of the upcomer. Read on to know the details of Enola Holmes cast, release date and the plot.

'Enola Holmes' Cast

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes

British actor Millie Bobby Brown will essay the lead character in and as Enola Holmes. The 16-year-old actor rose to fame for her role as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction-horror series Stranger Things. She received Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. The actor has more than 35M followers on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram.

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes

Henry Cavil will revive his titular character Sherlock Holmes, who is also the elder brother of Enola. He will be seen highlighting Enola's capabilities and supporting her. The on-screen sibling duo will reunite in the film after their mother Eudoria Holmes will go missing. Meanwhile, he is best known for his portrayal of the DC Comics character Superman. The 37-year-old actor has numerous hit Hollywood hits in his repertoire, including, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes

Actor Helena Bonham Carter, who is widely known for essaying the character named Bellatrix Lestrange in Harry Potter, will play the character of Enola Holmes' mother, name Eudoria. The on-screen mother-daughter duo shares a great bond as they spent most of their time together. The plot of the film will take a turn when Eudoria will go missing one day.

Apart from the three leads, actors such as Sam Claflin and Fiona Shaw will be seen playing the pivotal characters. Meanwhile, Adeel Akhtar, Louis Partridge, Frances de la Tour, Susie Wokoma and Burn Gorman will portray the other significant characters. The Harry Bradbeer directorial is scheduled to start premiering on Netflix from September 23.

'Enola Holmes' plot

Netflix's official synopsis read, "On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes wakes to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft, both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord, Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history."

