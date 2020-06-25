Millie Bobbi Brown's 'Enola Holmes' Is Facing Copyright Lawsuit By Sir Doyle's Estate

Stranger Things’ Eleven a.k.a. Millie Bobbi Brown was all set to entertain her fans as Sherlock Holmes’ little sister Enola Holmes in the movie of the same name. But now the movie has found itself in a sticky situation. A major lawsuit has been filed against the makers of the film for copyright infringement by the Arthur Conan Doyle Estate.

Millie Bobbi Brown became a household name due to her role in the Netflix sci-fi show Stranger Things. The Stranger Things star within a few days became one of the most popular stars on the planet and several film projects were lined up for her. Now at the age of 16, Millie Bobbi Brown already owns a cosmetic company and is gearing to entertain her fans as Sherlock Holmes’ sister Enola Holmes.

Yes, Millie Bobbi Brown is will be soon entertaining her fans as Enola Holmes opposite Henry Cavill, who plays the world-famous detective. But now, this upcoming Netflix film has found itself in hot waters. The representatives of late Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle have filed a case against the Enola Holmes makers.

According to a media portal’s report, Sir Doyle's representatives have claimed that the makers of the film have used stories from the author’s work that are not under the public domain. They also claim that these last few stories before his death were published between 1923 and 1927. Even though, Enola Holmes is based on Nancy Springer’s book series the copyright lawsuit is still applicable.

The media portal’s report also states that Arthur Conan Doyle’s executives are seeking a jury trial and are asking for unspecified damages. Their lawsuit also includes relief from any future infringements on copyrights. The defendants, in this case, are yet to release a statement about the same. Furthermore, even though the talks about Enola Holmes have been going on for a long time no official release date about the same has been revealed.

