Netflix recently dropped in the teaser of the much-anticipated show, Enola Holmes, which twists the cult-drama, Sherlock Holmes by creating a sister character for the notorious detective. With the teaser, Netflix also shared the release date of the show in a unique way, as it spelled the release date in gibberish, ‘alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd’, which is: ‘Enola Holmes September 23’.

Watch the teaser here:

alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd ðŸ•µï¸‍â™€ï¸ðŸ” pic.twitter.com/wslDtygxFn — Netflix (@netflix) August 17, 2020

The teaser of Enola Holmes features actor Millie Bobby Brown, playing the titular character in the film, who is much younger than her two older brothers but is no less gifted in solving mysteries. The teaser of the show features Enola Holmes unlocking web-spiraled mysteries, indulging in some serious fight sequences with the wrongdoers. At the end of the teaser, Millie Bobby Brown emerges, lifting up a black veil and saying, 'Tis I!', which shows that her character is shown in a slightly comical shade.

Fans react to the teaser:

Yes ðŸ¤— The movie is based on the books Of Nancy Springer who play alongside the orginial Sherlock Holmes novels

So nothing gets changed, just an additional sister who runs away after her mother wents missing and her brothers try to control her way of living — Kaja Ono (@Kaja_Ono) August 17, 2020

All about Enola Holmes

The upcoming movie is directed by Harry Bradbeer. The story of the movie revolves around the life of a young Enola, who sets off to find her mother when she discovers her missing. The story gets further interesting when Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous detective brother, unravelling a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord.

Written by Nancy Springer (novel) and Jack Thorne, the movie features actors Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin playing the leading roles. The film also stars actor Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar and Frances de la Tour in prominent roles. Actor Millie Bobby Brown is also serving as a producer of the film. In April 2020, Netflix acquired distribution rights to the film, as opposed to a theatrical release by Warner Bros, which was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

