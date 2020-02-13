Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Blessed With third Child?

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have been together since 2001. Their love story, which started after they met on the set of his Escape music video, is still going strong. In the year 2017, it was reported that the couple had given birth to twins: a boy and a girl. They were named Lucy and Nicholas Iglesias. Enrique and Anna are both proud of their kids and have been posting pictures and videos of their kids. But recently, rumours of the couple having a third child have been creating a buzz. Here is what we know.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome their third child

It was reported by an entertainment portal that Anna Kournikova has given birth to a child. The report came out after Enrique Iglesias’s brother Julio Iglesias Jr spoke on a radio show in Chile where he expressed that he is already an uncle and refrained from sharing the gender of the child. On the show, he also expressed that the Enrique is very happy.

Both the pregnancies of the couple were reportedly kept a secret. The first two children were born in 2017, and fans saw their pictures in January 2018. This time, too, things might be same and fans will have to wait for the duo to share the pictures of the third child. Enrique has been known to talk about his babies in concerts, and the fans who will be attending his upcoming concerts are now expecting to hear about the third child soon. Only time will tell when Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova will share the pictures of the newest addition to their family.

Here are some pictures of Enrique Iglesias' family:

