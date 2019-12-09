Enrique Iglesias: Be With You & Many Other Hit Tracks Of The Singer

Enrique Iglesias is popular for his pop music and started his career in the mid-1990s. He has delivered some of the most unforgettable songs and received recognition across the world. The singer has received several awards and is considered one of the most successful Spanish artists. In the year 2016, Billboard magazine named him as the 14th most successful and top male dance club artist of all time. Here is a list of some of the best songs by Enrique Iglesias that went on to become a major success.

Also Read | WATCH | 'One Of My Favourite Places In The World!': Enrique Iglesias Expresses His Love For India, Shares Bizarre Throwback Video Of A Fan

Best songs of Enrique Iglesias

Also Read | AR Rahman: The Musical Maestro's Top International Collaborations

Be With You

Be With You is seen as one of the most successful songs of Enrique Iglesias. It released on February 24, 2000. The song was also released in a Spanish version that went on to reach the second spot at Billboard Hot Latin Tracks. It is written by Enrique Iglesias, Paul Berry, and Mark Taylor. It is still popular among his fans.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack is a successful single by Enrique Iglesias. The song released in the year 2013 and became successful. The lyrics were penned down by Enrique Iglesias, Niles Hollow-Dhar, Marty James and Rome Ramirez. The song received good reviews from the critics and was praised for its unique composition.

Also read | 'Ahimsa' Marks The First Collaboration Between U2 And AR Rahman

Bailando

Bailando is a famous song from Enrique’s tenth studio album Sex and Love. It released in the year 2014 and was produced by Carlos Paucar. It went on to become the eighth highest-selling songs in the year 2014. The song has a young Cuban vibe and the lyrics are very catchy to the ears. The song was also released in two Portuguese versions.

Do You Know

Do You Know released in the year 2007 and sold more than 3 million copies worldwide. It is from Enrique’s eight studio album called Insomniac. The song reached number 3 at the U.K iTunes store and made its debut at the U.K Single's chart. It became popular on the U.S Billboard Hot Latin song. It is written by Enrique Iglesias, Brian Kidd, and Sean Garrett.

Also read | Snoop Dogg Asks Lilly Singh For An Autograph, Comedian Says ‘life Is Wild’ In Disbelief

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.