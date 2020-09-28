'Equalizer 2' Cast: A Look At Denzel Washington as Robert, Pedro As Dave & Other Stars

Helmed by Antoine Fuqua, Equalizer 2 released in 2018 and opened to decent numbers at the box office. The film stars Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo in lead roles. The film is the sequel to the previous instalment released in 2014. In Equalizer 2, Denzel Washington strives to bring justice to his friend Susan, who gets killed. When he decides to seek help, he realises his former partner is the real mastermind behind the plan. Here's a quick look at the cast of Equalizer 2.

Equalizer 2 cast

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington plays the role of Robert McCall in the film. Robert decides to bring justice to his friend, Susan. Denzel is known for his work in films like Training Day, Flight, American Gangster and others.

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal plays the role of Dave York in Equalizer 2. Pedro is a Chilean-American actor who is known for his work in shows like Narcos, Game of Thrones. His notable work is in movies like Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Wonder Woman 1984.

Ashton Sanders

Ashton Sanders plays the role of Miles Whittaker in the film. He is known for his work in hit flicks like Moonlight, All Day and a Night, Captive State. The 24-year-old debuted in 2012 with his role in a short film.

Bill Pullman

Bill essays the role of Brian Plummer in the movie. He is known for his work in movies like The Coldest Game, Sleepless in Seattle, Independence Day among others. He has also won some awards in his illustrative career.

Melissa Leo

Melissa Leo plays the role of Susan, who gets assassinated during an investigation. Mellissa has been a part of a slew of movies in her career. Her notable work is in films like Frozen River, The Fighter, Prisoners.

Equalizer 2 cast (Supporting)

Sakina Jaffrey as Fatima

Jonathan Scarfe as Resnick

Caroline Day as Amy

Orson Bean as Sam Rubinstein

Andrei Arlovski as Russian Mobster

Abigail Marlowe as Jana Calbert

Who played Dave in Equalizer 2?

Pedro Pascal plays the role of Dave in Equalizer 2. DIA officer Dave York and also McCall's former partner was approached by the latter. However, things turn ugly when Robert learns Pedro's truth.

