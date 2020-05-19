Nicholas Hoult Opens Up About His Audition For 'X-Men' Role As A Family Guy Character

Actor Nicholas Hoult is among the well-known actors in the film industry. The actor made his debut in the 1996 film Intimate Relations where he was lauded for his acting. Since then the actor went on to star in several films such as Mad Max: Fury Road, About a Boy, Warm Bodies, X-Men: Days of Future Past and many more. The actor recently spoke about his few audition stories that he has given throughout his career. Among the many stories, the most noteworthy one is his audition for X-Men: First Class.

In a recent interview with a magazine, Nicholas Hoult revealed that during the 2011 X-Men instalment director Matthew Vaughn had an unusual request for him. Nicholas Hoult essayed the role of Hank McCoy/Beast, which was first played on by Kelsey Grammer on the big screen. He revealed that director Matthew Vaughn asked him to do a couple of takes in an American accent. But then he also asked him to take doing an impression of Stewie Griffin from The Family Guy. Show-creator Seth MacFarlane voices the baby character on the long-running Fox show.

Nicholas Hoult further revealed that he watched a lot of Family Guy while growing up, mainly during his teens. So Hoult thought that he had a good impression of Stewie Griffin lined up. He further revealed that he went on to do the entire version of the take as Stewie Griffin from Family Guy and sent it. He assumes that it helped him get the part in the film.

Nicholas Hoult also spoke about the makeup process for the Beast, which he revealed that it took hours to apply. He said that he loved the prosthetics at first. He further said that it used to take at least three to four hours to apply the makeup on. And said that by the last movie, it took only two hours to get ready for the character. He also said that it was hot and claustrophobic with the makeup and hence it was tough to work at times.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in George Nolfi’s The Banker alongside Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson in lead roles. The film was lauded by fans and movie buffs for their acting and the plot. Nicholas Hoult will next be seen in Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead. He will be seen sharing screen space alongside Angelina Jolie and Jon Bernthal in pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the silver screens in October 2020.

