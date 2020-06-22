Is The Andy Griffith Show Leaving Netflix? Find Out When This 60's Show Is Leaving

The Andy Griffith Show is one of the most popular 60’s shows that aired on CBS. The sitcom is also one of the oldest shows on Netflix. However, The Andy Griffith Show is set to leave Netflix pretty soon.

Read | Malala Yousafzai graduates from Oxford, says 'for now it will be Netflix, reading & sleep'

When is The Andy Griffith Show leaving Netflix?

Eight seasons of this sitcom were released between 1960 to 1968 on CBS. All the eight seasons and 249 episodes are currently available on Netflix, with the original black and white versions. However, after Cheers, The Andy Griffith Show is another CBS classic that will leave Netflix on June 30, 2020, in the US. The year 2020 has been a bad year for sitcoms on Netflix US, with Friends departing from the platform earlier in the year, The Office and Parks and Recreation will be leaving Netflix by the end of 2020.

Read | Anushka Sharma's Netflix original film 'Bulbbul' trailer out, fans call it 'intriguing'

Why is The Andy Griffith Show leaving Netflix?

It is a known fact, that Netflix has to purchase a specific license for all the shows it streams, apart from the Netflix originals. And although eight seasons of The Andy Griffith Show are streaming on Netflix, the license for the show is owned by CBS. Hence, the ball was in CBS’s court, as it has the power to choose, who gets to stream its shows.

Read | Will there be a Season 2 of 'Lenox Hill' on Netflix? Read details here

CBS is reportedly pulling back its content from Netflix, for its CBS All Access service which is still one of the smallest streaming services in the US. Hence, the studio is no longer renewing its current lineup for shows such as Criminal Minds and NCIS. It is also taking away its classics including the animated Star Trek series.

The streaming platform Netflix still carries several other CBS shows currently, which will likely follow the same route in due course. These include a lot of the older Star Trek content and The Twilight Zone. Despite its rocky relationship with CBS from a licensing perspective, Netflix still works with CBS for the Netflix Originals such as Dead to Me and Nickelodeon, which have the same parent company as CBS.

Read | Kenya Barris, Pharrell developing Juneteenth musical movie at Netflix

Which other shows and movies are leaving Netflix in 2020?

On June 24, 2020, Avengers: Infinity War will be leaving Netflix. While Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection, Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection and Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection will leave the platform on June 27, 2020. Along with The Andy Griffith Show, Brooklyn’s finest, Cloverfield, Inception, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Mansfield Park, Jim Carrey’s film, Yes Man and Tom Cruise’s movie The Last Samurai will leave the platform on June 30, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.