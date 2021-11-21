Eternals' Salma Hayek Gets A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Dedicates It To Fans; See Pic

Years of hard work and struggle seems to have finally paid off to Hollywood star Salma Hayek as the actor was recently honoured with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Eternals actor's name was firmly carved in Hollywood history during a live-streamed nighttime event on Friday, November 19. The actor dedicated her honour to her fans while giving away a speech.

Salma Hayek was joined by Eternals director Chloe Zhao and her Grown Ups co-star Adam Sandler at the event. Sandler and Zhao were joined by Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles in providing heartfelt greetings to Hayek. They praised both her on and off-screen achievements. Salma Hayek entered the stage and said the event was 'healing' for her. Followed by that, the actor narrated a few incidences from the early 1990s, after migrating to the United States from Mexico. The actor recalled how she and her friends were assaulted even two years after migrating to the US.

Salma Hayek revealed she and some of her friends were once assaulted by a man with a knife. As they ran away and hid in a store, nobody came out to help them. She had to grab a stick for protection before being forced to wrestle a man. Hayek further recalled several incidents of racism, that she encountered in the US, including being asked to "go back to your country," and also being kicked in her seat in a movie theatre.

Salma Hayek hails from Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. She began her acting career with Mexican telenovelas. After making her way to the US, the actor began working as an actor. Her acting debut came with the 1995's Mexican film Midaq Alley. The actor soon after made her name in the industry and became a part of several award-winning projects. She recently made her Marvel debut with one of the major roles in the latest flick, Eternals. The actor left her fans amazed with her commendable portrayal of Ajak.

Salma Hayek dedicates her star to her fans

Salma Hayek dedicated her star to her fans. In her speech, the actor mentioned her fans gave her the courage to stay in the country. The actor also shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle from the event. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "There it is!!! We’re all made of stardust."

