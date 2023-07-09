Euphoria Actor Dominic Fike Confirms Break-up With Hunter Schafer

Dominic Fike is currently busy promoting his recent release album Sunburn. In an interview, the actor opened up on his break-up with Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer. While talking about the struggle with codependency he dished out on his need to be alone right now.

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer first met on the sets of Euphoria.

Speculations around their relationship started in January 2022 when they were spotted holding hands in West Hollywood.

A month later, they made it Instagram official by sharing a PDA filled picture on social media.

Dominic Fike on relationship and codependency

In a conversation with Zane Lowe, Dominic stated he is done being in relationships for now. The singer-actor revealed he had always thought of love as requiring a partner and that he needed some alone time to escape the "loop." He added, “That has actually bled into my romantic relationships, that kind of dynamic, and it is often the cause of the end of my relationship.”

Dominic doesn't anticipate any friction when he and his ex-girlfriend return to the set of Euphoria for its third season. “I think it’ll be fine. We’re all adults kind of. I’m trying,” he said. He emphasised his development and maturity and the fact that he still gets along well with the majority of the actors and crew. Fike is certain that any possible discomfort won't prevent them from working together professionally.

Dominic Fike-Hunter Schafer’s relationship timeline

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer got acquainted for the first time during the production of season two of the HBO drama Euphoria, which debuted in January 2022. Schafer played Jules Vaughn in the show's first season, while Fike debuted as a new character named Elliot in the second season.

The former couple confirmed their relationship in February 2022 by sharing a picture of them kissing each other at a friend’s birthday party. Later, they made it official by walking the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party’s red carpet together. The Mona Lisa crooner stated that he was "very much in love" with Hunter in an interview, noting that filming the HBO series helped expedite their relationship.

Now, the two will be returning for season 3 of Euphoria. Following his breakup with Schafer, Fike allegedly seemed "ambivalent" about returning to the set, although he claimed it would be "fun" to collaborate with her again.