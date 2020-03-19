Eva Mendes, Beyonce, Sofia Vergara, Celebrities Who Have Admitted That They Can’t Cook

Celebrities are often admired by their die-hard fans. Be it for their acting chops or for their looks and also for their style statements; fans can't seem to have enough of their favourite celebrities. However, there are some celebrities who may have a difficult time when it comes to the kitchen.

Hollywood celebrities like Eva Mendes and Beyonce are truly the champion of their fields. But little do their fans know that they are terrible at cooking. According to media reports, these celebrities have confessed in some earlier interviews that they have quite poor culinary skills. Check out the list of celebs who have stated that they are bad at cooking.

Here are the celebrities who can't cook

Eva Mendes

The lovely Eva Mendes has reportedly revealed to an esteemed publication that she cannot cook. Eva Mendes also said that she has 'too' much respect for food to spend it destroying in a kitchen. However, Eva Mendes has also added that her lack in cooking skills is not a problem as she prefers junk food.

Beyonce

Pop sensation Beyonce is truly a diva in her own right. But Beyonce is reportedly a self-confessed poor cook. Beyonce has also revealed to an esteemed publication reportedly that she ended up burning the food while cooking in the kitchen.

Sofia Vergara

Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara has also revealed to an online portal reportedly that instead of her, it is her son who often dons the chef's hat. She also added that she has a bonding session with her son by eating the meals which he prepares. The actor also reveals that her son often prepares some meal especially for her.

Priyanka Chopra too is one of those celebrities who has admitted that she cannot cook. In many of her interviews, PeeCee has claimed that when she said this to Nick Jonas when they were about to get married, he said, "Neither can I". Fans hailed her doting husband and his statement back then.

