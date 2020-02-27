Eva Mendes Reveals She Is Eyeing A Specific Role, Wants To Play Disney Villain

Eva Mendes recently opened up about joining the Disney Cinematic Universe. The Hitch actor was last seen in the film Lost River which released in 2014. Since then, fans of Eva have been eager to watch her on the big screen soon. According to an entertainment portal, Eva is eyeing a specific role in Disney for her comeback.

Eva Mendes reveals she is eyeing a very specific role

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Eva mentioned that she is an extreme kind of person. She agreed that she loves acting; however, she also added that she now has children which adds a bit of pressure. Eva also mentioned that she would not like to do some films that she has done in the past, she added that a lot of things are taken off from that list of films.

She also mentioned that she is not at all interested to do any erotic roles or any intimate scenes for that matter. Hence, the actor exclaimed that Disney is the perfect place for her to be since that is all that is left due to her numerous restrictions. It was then Eva revealed that she is eyeing a more villainous role rather than that of a queen or a princess. Eva mentioned that she considers herself to be more of a villain type of a girl. She also admitted that she would like to play villains like Ursula.

Meanwhile, Eva also spoke about Instagram and called it kind of stressful. However, the actor continues to use the social media platform in order to connect with other women. Eva said that even though the platform can be overbearing at times, the ability to connect with others outweighs the negative.

