Eva Mendes Answers Why She Won't Post Ryan Gosling Or Her Kids' Pictures On Social Media

Eva Mendes is a popular Hollywood actor who is married to Ryan Gosling another talented actor from the said industry. Eva Mendes was recently asked why she does not post photos of her kids and husband on her social media handles to which she gave a very humble reply.

Eva admits she will never post pics of Ryan & her kids on Instagram, here's why

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling met with each other for the first time in 2011 during the shoot of their film The Place Beyond The Pines. Since then, the couple started dating each other. Now they are proud and caring parents to two daughters Esmeralda and Amada. The couple is extremely cautious about exposing their children to the media.

When it comes to posting pictures on her Instagram handle, Eva Mendes has shared several throwback pictures from her childhood or gorgeous photos of her from red carpets and fashion events. She has been careful regarding posting photos of her children or her husband.

A fan left a comment on her picture from March 4 this year, saying how much she liked interacting with her via Instagram and how she would not mind a picture of Ryan Gosling on her Instagram page. Take a look at what the actor replied to this lady.

Her humbling reply has been winning hearts all over the internet and rightly so. In an interview back in 2019, she explained why the couple is reluctant to expose their kids to the media saying the whole fame component is super crazy when one tries to raise their kids.

She went on to say she does not even let her kids understand that she is an actor and never gets dressed in front of them or takes them to her shoots. She had concluded by saying she is a Mom and she is more than happy to stay a Mom in front of her munchkins.

