Beyonce Vs Jennifer Lopez: Who Do You Think Aced The Bodycon/bodysuit Game?

Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez are two singers who are known to don some daring skin-fitting bodycon and bodysuits that show off their fit figures. Take a look at the exquisite collection of Beyonce's bodysuits and compare them with the glam versions of Jennifer Lopez's bodycon. While their fans love all their outfits, who do you think has aced the skin fitting bodysuit style better?

Beyonce's photos where she has donned some exquisite bodycon/bodysuits

The Halo singer is known for her curvaceous body and strong vocals. No one can disagree that it takes a certain amount of courage when it comes to sporting figure-hugging outfits at media events. Beyonce for one instance has never shied away from bodycon and bodysuits, and one can often find her donning some eccentric collection of bodycon. Take a look.

Jennifer Lopez's photos with her glam bodycon and bodysuits

Jennifer Lopez's skin fitting outfits are known to all but here are some glam versions of her bodysuits that she donned for her singing performances. The glam and glittery bodysuits that JLo has donned for her concerts are hard to spot at the stores and are mostly "made to order".

