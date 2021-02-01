Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson Of Abusing Her For Years: 'I Was Brainwashed'

Hollywood actress Evan Rachel Wood has accused musician Marilyn Manson of abusing her. She took to her official social media handle and put out a statement in which she talked about being abused for years. For all the people who are wondering about Evan Rachel Wood’s allegations against Marilyn Manson, here is everything you need to know about it.

'I was brainwashed': Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood took to her official Instagram handle and accused Marilyn Manson of grooming her and subjecting her to abuse for years. She shared a post on her Instagram handle on February 1, 2021 and talked in detail about her allegations. Her post read, “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail.” She further mentioned that she has come forward to expose a dangerous man like Marilyn Manson and call out on many industries that have enabled him to do so before he ruins more lives. She concluded by saying that she stands with many victims who will no longer be silent. Here is a look at Evan Rachel Wood's Instagram post.

Also Read | Southern Charm Reunion: Craig Conover Accuses Madison Of Cheating, Calls Her Home Wrecker

Also Read | Dan Hayhurst's Ex Carey Accuses Pamela Anderson Of Breaking Up Her Happy Family Of 5

As soon as she shared the post on her Instagram, several celebrities and netizens showed their support to the actor in the comments section of the post. Canadian-New Zealand actress Anna Paquin said, "Your courage is inspiring. ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ #istandwithyou” while several other celebs and fans dropped in the heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “Well done â¤ï¸ and I’m so sorry you went through this.” Here is a look at some of the comments:

Also Read | Armie Hammer's Ex Paige Lorenze Accuses Him Of Bruising Her & Carving 'A' Into Her Skin

Also Read | Russia Accuses US Embassy Of Publishing 'protest Routes' To Back Kremlin Arch-foe Navalny

As Evan Rachel Wood shared the post on her Instagram at least four other women have made allegations against Brian Warner AKA Marilyn Manson. They have also talked about their experiences in detail in similar posts. Here is a look at their Instagram posts.

Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson

According to a report by independent.co.uk, Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson started dating in 2007. Evan Rachel Wood's age was just 18 at the time while Manson was 36 years old. The couple got engaged in 2010 but parted ways seven months later. Evan Rachel Wood had talked about an abusive relationship she had been in in for several years during a testimony given to the California Senate Public Safety Committee in April 2019, added the report.

Image Credits: Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.