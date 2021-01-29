Southern Charm Reunion: Craig Conover Accuses Madison Of Cheating, Calls Her Home Wrecker

Madison LeCroy’s relationship rumours have always made headlines and when recently two of her Southern Charm co-stars, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll, lashed out at the actor for cheating on the latter while they were trying to work out their relationship, it created a buzz on the internet when the Southern Charm cast got together for the reunion. Read further ahead to know more about how this conversation went through.

Craig Conover’s serious allegations against Madison LeCroy

According to an article by Entertainment Tonight, Southern Charm's cast gathered together for a reunion and the conversation got heated the moment Craig Conover made some serious allegations against Madison LeCroy that she cheated on Austen Kroll. He made a serious comment about her stating how she was flying around the country sleeping with married men and mentioned how that married man was an ex-MLB player. He also accused her of doing the same during the entire quarantine. He went on to add that Austen was at his house because she wasn’t speaking to him and also because she flew to Miami to sleep with the ex-MLB player.

Also Read Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker Are Dating & Enjoyed Weekend In California: Reports

Austen Kroll was also a part of the reunion and immediately backed up Craig stating how he was telling the truth while Madison LeCroy kept denying and called it all fake. Madison then lashed out at them and asked them to share that name and even challenged them to put her on a lie detector test as there was no record of her going to Miami.

Later, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll even claimed that she openly showed her chats with the ex-MLB player and called her a homewrecker. Craig then addressed her as trash and mentioned how he hated being on the same stage as her.

Also Read 'Orange Is The New Black' Actor Laverne Cox Reveals 'being In Love Again'; Details Here

Madison then admitted that she had conversations with the former athlete over social media DMs but she never met him ever to which Austen stated how they FaceTime all the time. She then shouted as to how she wasn’t a liar and will stand up for that.

Madison LeCroy was again in the news a while ago when she appeared to claim that she had an affair with a popular former football player, Jay Cutler. Madison Lecroy and Jay Cutler’s texts were all over the internet when the former shared the screenshots on her Instagram handle. The screenshots shared on Madison Lecroy’s Instagram spread like fire on the internet as it involved Jay trying to ask Madison to hang out with him.

Also Read What Happened To Minnie From 'Little Women'? Stars Of The Reality Show Pay Tribute

Also Read What Happened To Cameran On Southern Charm? Why Is Cameran Not On The Next Season?

Image Source- Craig Conover & Madison LeCroy Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.