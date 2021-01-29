Dan Hayhurst's Ex Carey Accuses Pamela Anderson Of Breaking Up Her Happy Family Of 5

Pamela Anderson married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst on Christmas Eve, as revealed by the former to Daily Mail. Pamela Anderson’s wedding took place on her estate in Ladysmith, Vancouver. In a surprising turn of events, Hayhurst’s ex, Carey told The Sun, that the full story is not being revealed to the public. What is being posed as a lockdown romance is much more than that, she claimed. Carey said that Pamela Anderson was a “homewrecker” who had split up her family.

Anderson accused of being "homewrecker"

Carey went on to say that she was coming out with the story because she wanted everyone to know that she had been blindsided. The five-year relationship she had built with Dan Hayhurst, with three children involved, had been ruined because of the affair Anderson and Hayhurst had indulged in. People had been hurt because of their impromptu decision, she added.

Hayhurst and Carey started dating five years back after meeting via a dating app, Carey said in the same interview. The two quickly became involved with each other. Dan was a single father of two at the time and Carey had a daughter of her own. The two came together to form a blended family. They soon moved in together and Carey became the primary caregiver of the children. The family, it was said, was very close and did everything together.

Carey on Dan and Anderson's relationship

As added by Carey in the interview, Hayhurst had not always been Anderson's bodyguard. He had started as a handyman at her property in Canada in the autumn of 2019. Hayhurst initially called her crazy and demanding. When Anderson's marriage to film producer Jon Peters ended only after twelve days, Carey asked Dan to get out of the job. He replied saying Anderson may be crazy but all of their financial problems were about to end, Carey said.

Things started going a little off when Hayhurst started staying back late at his job, Carey said in the same interview. This continued to the point where he stopped coming home at all. Carey was taking care of the three children on her own at the time. When she confronted him, Hayhurst replied saying that he had crossed a line with Anderson, and he did not know what he was doing. He asked Carey for some time to sort things. Carey gave him the time, but he eventually moved out of their house and in with Pamela Anderson, she continued.

