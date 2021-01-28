Armie Hammer's Ex Paige Lorenze Accuses Him Of Bruising Her & Carving 'A' Into Her Skin

In the midst of the cannibalism controversy, American actor Armie Hammer is making headlines, yet again, after his former lover, Paige Lorenze accused him of indulging into knifeplay and carving an 'A' just above her pubic bone. In a recent interview with Daily Mail, Armie Hammer's ex-girlfriend claimed that the Call Me by Your Name actor left her bruised and bragged about the same to his friends. For the unversed, Paige was dating the 34-year-old for four months, from August to December last year.

After Armie Hammer's DMs controversy, his ex accuses him of leaving her bruised

Soon after opening up about voicing her opinion against men who are into non-normative sexual practises without taking names on Instagram, Armie Hammer's ex-lover, Paige Lorenze has alleged him of bruising her and bragging about it to his pals in the gym when they were dating back in 2020. In her interview with Daily Mail, Paige openly spoke about her 'painful and traumatising' dating experience with the Rebecca actor by making some shocking revelations.

She also went on to claim that her former boyfriend had once carved his initials into her skin. Elaborating more about the same, Paige said that she kind of sat back and let it happen because she didn't know what to say or do. Armie's old flame also revealed that she wanted him to like her and feel like she was down for whatever he wanted.

The YouTuber went on to add saying Armie wanted her to show off her bruises and be proud of them. However, she plans to get her scars removed, shared Paige herself during her interaction with the online portal. On the other hand, in a recent interaction with Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O on their podcast, The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Paige claimed that the American actor wanted to get one of her ribs removed and eat it too.

She said, "In non-sexual settings, he asked me on multiple occasions to remove my ribs. He wanted to find a doctor in LA to like, remove the ribs that I don’t need." She continued, "And he wanted to, like, he has a smoker at his house in LA and he wanted to smoke it and eat it."

