Evanna Lynch, 'Harry Potter’s' Luna Lovegood Is Coming Out With A Memoir On September 14

Harry Potter’s Luna Lovegood, Evanna Lynch is coming out with a memoir on September 14. On February 14, Evanna took to Instagram to share the big news. She also penned down a note in her caption that revealed a few details about the book. Have a look at Evanna Lynch’s Instagram post.

Evanna Lynch's memoir -

Taking to Instagram, she shared a sample glimpse of her memoir. She shared a note saying that she had a big announcement to make. She further said that her first book will be published in September by Headline Books. She had been meaning to write the book for years. She knew it would take patience and conviction and many difficult conversations, and the past year had allowed her the silence and stillness to unravel the story she wanted to tell.

Harry Potter’s Luna Lovegood said that in one way, the book was a memoir about her struggle with an eating disorder. However, it was not a book about thinness and eating, it was about rebuilding oneself after literally recovering. It was about the ongoing negotiation between the voices of one's fears and their creativity. It was about all the crazy, interesting, wild things that happen when one kept committing to their dreams. That is all she had to say as she wanted to keep the rest for the book. She was grateful to her team who had empowered her to share her light and darkness alike in the story, and she couldn’t wait to share it with the world.

Writing more about where the book will be available, she said that it was available for pre-order at the link in her bio. For anyone in the UK, the first 1,000 copies ordered from Waterstones would be signed by her. She also mentioned that the book’s image shared by her was not the official book cover. The cover and title were still in development and she was sure to share them in the next couple of months. She urged her fans to stay tuned. Fans and friends rushed to the comments section to shower love and congratulate the star.

