Evanna Lynch Offered Her 'Harry Potter' Series Paycheck For 'Dumbledore's Funeral'

Actor Evanna Lynch is popularly known for her role as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter movie series. Luna was a part of the Dumbledore's army in the movie and valued the character a lot. In an interview with Weasley twin actors James and Oliver Phelps on their podcast Normal Not Normal, she told that she wanted to have a proper Dumbledore's funeral in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Take a look at what Evanna Lynch did to get the makers to add Dumbledore's funeral in the script.

Evanna Lynch offered her paycheck to give Dumbledore a funeral

Evanna Lynch played Luna Lovegood who was sorted in Ravenclaw house. She joined the Dumbledore's army in her fourth year which was led by Harry. Apart from her character's love and respect for Dumbledore, Evanna was very attached to Dumbledore's character according to Metro UK. She was heartbroken after the death of the Hogwarts headmaster played by Michael Gambon in almost all the films.

Image source: Still from Harry Potter

The Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince novel mentions lavish funeral of Dumbledore which he deserved as he was the most renowned wizards on the planet. However, the scene is absent in the 2009 movie adaptation. The director David Yates had shared that they faced financial concerns and thus had to cut down the part from their story. Evanna who first appeared in the 5th part of Harry Potter told the Weasley brother actors that she had tried to step in to make the funeral happen.

She shared that she wanted everyone to honour the death of the character that so many people had loved and who was a huge part of the journey. Lynch said that she went up to the producer David Heyman in order to convince him to feature the scene from the novel. In the novel, an entire host of magical creatures pay their respect to Dumbledore. But he told that they're short of budget and the scene would cost a lot. Evanna even offered him a part of her paycheck but he told her that it wouldn't be enough.

Evanna also revealed that in the scene to give Dumbledore a tribute, the makers had to add CGI tears. They had to add CGI tears to every single character in the scene because it did not look sad enough for the loss. In the sequence, all the characters raised their wands in the air to pay him a tribute.

Image source: Still from Harry Potter

