Priyanka Chopra's 'Unfinished' Hits The Stands; Interesting Snippets From Her Memoir

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ memoir Unfinished is finally out and her excitement has no bounds. She hopes that with this book, the readers get to know her a little bit as a person, more than the headlines they read about her. Priyanka Chopra’s Unfinished has also narrated some shocking instances from her life. Read further ahead to know more about Priyanka Chopra’s Unfinished and see what all did she reveal through her book.

Priyanka Chopra’s book is all about the highs and lows of her life. It also involved a few revelations about her personal as well as professional life.

Priyanka Chopra stated how she learnt humility and generosity from one of her co-actors, Vijay, and added how it made a lasting impression on her. She further added how fans had made a long queue to take pictures with her during the shoot of Quantico, making her remember a similar incident with co-star Vijay.

Priyanka Chopra also opened up about the controversy that was created by her appearance when she met the Prime Minister of India in Berlin. Recalling that controversy, she stated in her memoir how she came to know that PM Narendra Modi and her were staying in the same hotel when she requested the officials if she could pay him a visit. She then met him and posted a picture of her with the PM that became a controversy because according to people, she wasn’t wearing an appropriate dress. She then commented on how she presented herself respectfully and added a photo of her and her mother wearing similar dresses.

The actor also mentioned an instance in her book on how she came across a director’s disgusting and unprofessional behaviour. She added that she was working for a movie during her initial career days when the director asked her to remove her clothes one by one and as she talked to her designer, the director shouted at the designer and said that whatever happens, her undergarments must be visible, otherwise why would people watch the movie. It was horrific for her and she decided to leave the movie the very next day.

Priyanka Chopra also revealed how she was asked by a director to get her bosom and jaws fixed through surgeries and even shared a doctor’s details with her from where she could get the surgeries done.

She also stated how she had to deal with nepotism and was treated as an outsider during her initial career. She even shared an apology in her memoir for endorsing skin-whitening creams and stated how it was one of her biggest mistakes in her career.

As Priyanka’s nose surgery made headlines, she remembered that time and stated how her polypectomy surgery went wrong as the doctors mistakenly removed the bridge of her nose.

The actor also shared a funny incident from her school days when she had to hide her boyfriend in her closet from her aunt. She even shared her ordeal from the time she was in boarding school and stated how she once puked in her bed and slept on the same as she did not want anyone to know about it. She further added how she got up at night to wash the sheet and put it back on the bed.

