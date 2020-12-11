Every New Star Wars Announcement That Has Been Made Today: View Complete List

The Star Wars universe has been expanding way beyond the age-old animosity between Jedis and the Siths, which the members of the 'Galaxy Far Far Away' have been a witness to since time immemorial. The Upcoming Star Wars projects that have been unveiled are proof of the fact that the team behind the eponymous pop culture phenom has decided to give some of the franchise's beloved characters their more-than-earned spotlight. This article contains all the upcoming Star Wars projects that the team has decided on making over the course of the coming few years.

Star Wars 'Rangers Of The New Republic'

The first Disney announcement that has been made in connection to the Star Wars Franchise is that of Star Wars Rangers Of The New Republic. The upcoming Star Wars show is, in fact, a spinoff show of The Mandalorian. The new show will, presumably, as per an article on The Wrap, focus on Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, who made her debut as the character in Jon Favreau's show.

Rangers of the New Republic, a new Original Series set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/YKlWJpvhAW — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Adding to the list of Disney announcements made by the streaming service is the newest member of the club that is reserved for Disney Plus Star Wars shows, titled Ahsoka. Ahsoka is going to be based on the popular character of Ahsoka Tano (Played by Rosario Dawson in the live-action Star Wars spin-off series, The Mandalorian). Dawson's Ahsoka, who has proven to be an important character in the Star Wars universe, was hailed for her comic-accurate look. And now, she will be seen getting her own show.

The two shows that have been mentioned above will, in the near future, end up crossing over with the storyline of The Mandalorian. As per an article on The Verge, the characters of the three shows will be responsible for the conclusion of each other's story during a multi-episode crossover event.

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jD8byvNvDP — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Star Wars The Acolyte

Star Wars The Acolyte is touted to be a Mystery-Thriller series, on which Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland will be seen running point. The series is said to be darker and murkier than what the viewers have witnessed so far. It is also said that the Mystery-Thriller show will be set in the famous High Republic era, which means that the events of The Acolyte will be set in an era that predates the events of the very first Star Wars film by 200 years.

Leslye Headland brings a new @StarWars series to @DisneyPlus with The Acolyte. “The Acolyte” is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Star Wars: Andor

It would appear as if almost all of the pivotal (and previously relatively overlooked) Star Wars characters are getting their dues in the form of their own spinoff series, with the latest one being Cassian Andor. The post that can be found below is called a sizzle reel by Disney and the announcement regarding the arrival of Andor has been made by compiling scenes featuring Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor is going to be played by Diego Luna.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

In line with the trend of telling stories from the perspectives of the previously overlooked, Lucasfilms has decided to tell the story from the eyes of the clan that is popularly known as "The Bad Batch" in the Star Wars Universe. "The Bad Batch" marks the return of Lucasfilms to the realm of animates series after a hiatus of many years.

After the addition of the above five, a total of six new Disney Star Wars shows that will tell stories from the different parts of the universe will be available on the streaming show from 2022 onwards.

Additional Shows include the likes of Visions, Willow and one more were also made by the creators of the universe. Those announcements can be found below:

