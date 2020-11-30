Star Wars Holiday Special: Read What The C-3PO Actor Had To Say About The Original Shoot

Star Wars Holiday Special just came out on Disney plus Hotstar. The Lego-themed holiday special saw a great deal of acceptance, unlike the original holiday special which aired in 1978. Anthony Daniels who was a major part of the entire Star Wars franchise across its three movie trilogies and the original Holiday Special recently spoke about how he felt about the original Star Wars Holiday Special at the recent promotional interviews.

READ MORE: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker TV Spot Shows New Easter Eggs At The End Of The Saga

The C-3PO actor, Anthony Daniels about the original Star Wars Holiday Special

Unlike most of the other Star Wars cast members, Anthony Daniels got a chance to be a part of both the Holiday Specials from the Star Wars franchise. Anthony has been playing the golden droid for more than 40 years now. He has voiced the characters in almost all productions of the series.

During the recent promotions of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, Daniels spoke to Entertainment Weekly and recalled his days from the original set of the Star Wars Holiday Special. He said it was like being at a weird funeral. In this interview, he said that the original was supposed to be a happy film but when the actors arrived on the sets it was draped with black everywhere and was awful. He said if you watch it on Youtube you'll see the horror of the original. The last ten minutes show the contrast between the original and the recent version. He also said the current holiday film is rather fun.

READ MORE: What's Coming To Disney Plus In November 2020? See List Of Shows & Films

READ MORE: George Lucas Skips 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Premiere

Apart from Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams and Kelly Marie Tran also got the opportunity to reprise their voices in the new animated lego themed Star Wars. While C-3PO is voiced by Anthony, Billy gives voice to Lando Calrissian and Kelly provides her voice to Rose Tico. During the interview when Daniels was asked if he'd be comfortable with someone else playing C-3PO, he told EW that until he retires, he wouldn't want anyone else to play 3PO. He said he has been playing the character for over 40 years and he makes the character who he is. If someone else played it while he is capable of playing the character it wouldn't seem like him. He added that when he passes away he wouldn't want his character to leave as well and would want someone else to play the character then.

READ MORE: 'The Mandalorian' Episodes: Read Breakdown Of All Episodes Aired So Far

Rest of the Star Wars Cast from the original series

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker

Harrison Ford as Han Solo

Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia

Frank Oz as Yoda

Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca

Kenny Bakers as R2-D2

David Prowse and James Earl Jones as Darth Vader

READ MORE: 'The Mandalorian' Episodes Breakdown: Season 1 Recap To Gear You Up For S2

IMAGE CREDITS: @anthonydanielsofficial IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.