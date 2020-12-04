Rosario Dawson Explains Why Ahsoka Tano Is 'so Special' In 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian'

The Mandalorian season 2 Chapter 13 titled The Jedi marks the debut of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. It is also the character's first live-action Star Wars appearance. Now, the actor has opened up about how Tano is special to the science-fiction universe.

'The Mandalorian' star Rosario Dawson explains why she loves Ahsoka Tano

In a recent interview with StarWars.com, Rosario Dawson expressed her feeling about bringing Ahsoka Tano to live-action in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. She said that she is just really glad as the character lives beside the animated series and that they have been able to continue growing with her. The actor thinks that she is “so special” to the franchise. She explained that there are so many of the “wonderful, awesome Jedi” that the audiences love and have gotten their stories told, are male, and they saw them grow older.

Dawson explained that when fans got to see Anakin Skywalker grow up, it made such a huge difference. She thinks as people grew with Tano and aged with her and the story, they grew themselves and evolved. The actor stated that it gives complexity to "good and bad and right and wrong” in a way that one does not always get to have story-wise as it is just a fantasy. And she thinks the character represents something stronger than that, about will and determination and audacity and tenacity.

Rosario Dawson asserted that Ahsoka Tano has pushed herself and evolved in a way that she thinks her “heroine story” is one that is not easy to find in other spaces. She mentioned that it is really cool to see her still out there on quests and having things teased about that world still being very much alive. On top of that, she’s got two lightsabers, the actor noted.

Before Ahsoka Tano’s appearance in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, there was no lightsaber in the series, which has been an iconic weapon in the franchise. Rosario Dawson stated that it was interesting watching the show and realizing the people are not seeing lightsabers, they are not seeing a lot of what they love about Star Wars. She mentioned that it was “really amazing” to have that gift of being able to bring the lightsabers into this series and into this space, and she is really grateful for that opportunity.

