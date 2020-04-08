Extraction Actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal Talks About FAKE Endgame Spoilers By Chris Hemsworth

The much-awaited trailer of Chris Hemsworth’s action flick Extraction is out. The film features Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, and Manoj Bajpayee in crucial roles. Recently, Rudhraksh Jaiswal was talking to an entertainment portal, where he spoke about his time with the Thor actor. Read on to know more about what Jaiswal had to say:

Rudhraksh Jaiswal on the fake Spider-Man spoiler

According to reports, Rudhraksh Jaiswal was talking about the time he was shooting with Chris Hemsworth. He said that when they were shooting in Bangkok, back in 2018, they were shooting the last scene before going for holidays. He tried to get some interesting spoilers for Avengers: Endgame from the Thor: The Dark World actor.

Rudhraksh inquired about the fate of Captain America and Iron Man, and if there will be a new character introduction. But he did not get anything out from Hemsworth, who asked him to wait for the film instead.

Jaiswal asked Chris Hemsworth to give him at least one spoiler and the latter did it, but only to confuse the young actor. He lied about how Spider-Man will turn into Ant-Man and when asked how it would even be possible, he told Jaiswal to wait for the film and see it for himself.

The Indian actor further stated that he was astonished to see Thor in Endgame. In November 2019, they were called for an additional shoot in Bangkok, where Jaiswal told the Endgame actor about how much he loved the film and his character in the film. Hemsworth told him that he too loved doing the film was enjoying it a lot mainly for all the hugs and cuddles he was getting.

