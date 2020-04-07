Jay Bhanushali’s Daughter Tara Adorably Calls Him Papa For The First Time | Watch Video

Jay Bhanushali is one of the most active social media users, who always keep on posting videos of him and his wife Mahhi Vij on social media. They have a daughter together named Tara, who has been featured several times on the couple’s IG feed. Recently, Jay Bhanushali took to his official social media handle and posted a video of his daughter. Read on to know more about why this video is special to Jay Bhanushali:

ALSO READ | 'Ten Minutes Of Meditation Can Help Relieve Stress': Milind Soman Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara calls him Pa pa pa

On April 6, 2020, actor and host Jay Bhanushali took to his official IG handle and posted a video. In the video, fans can see his daughter Tara, who calls him “Papa” for the first time. Jay Bhanushali captioned the video saying, “She finally called me PAPA love you my princess love @taramahhi was waiting for this for a very long time. #fatherdaughterlove #father #daughters #daughtergoals #daughterandfather #talenteddaughter.” Here is the Instagram post by actor Jay Bhanushali.

ALSO READ | Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' Completes 1 Year Today; Garners 750 Mn+ Views On YouTube

Reports state that Tara is Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s firstborn child. In the past, the couple had adopted but Tara is their biological child. Her mother, Mahhi, also went on to create an Instagram handle for her baby daughter, following the IG trend where accounts are made for babies and house pets. This IG account has several videos and photos of Tara from her photoshoots.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Has A Quarantine Message For "YOU" As India Fights COVID-19 Outbreak

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor's Sister Rhea Has Special Plans With Masaba Gupta Post-COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.