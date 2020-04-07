Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Adorably Chuckles In A Throwback Video From Her Unreleased Film

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has starred in several box-office hit films and has been praised by critics for her exceptional acting skills. Recently, a video of the Guru actor surfaced on the internet form one of her unreleased films. Read on to know more about this video:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s throwback video from her unreleased film

A video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been trending on the social media platforms. It is a throwback video from an unreleased film that featured Bachchan and Suniel Shetty in the lead, along with Paresh Rawal. In the video, fans can see that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dressed up and is shooting for a dance number. Here is the video:

The unreleased film was supposed to be titled as Radheshyam Sitaram, and was to be released in the year 1997, but was stalled due to some issues. It was being helmed by Anees Bazmee. Earlier, the director had also shared a throwback photo with the cast of the film.

Anees Bazmee had captioned the post saying, “This picture was taken during the shooting of a film called Radheshyam Sitaram which unfortunately never released due to some issues. Yeh ek bohot hi khoobsoorat film banaayi thi jismain hero and heroine dono ka double role tha & I am sure agar yeh film release hoti toh aap sabko bohot pasand aati! PS - Don't miss the 🐒 in the frame. Kya aapko yaad hai ki yeh Bandar aapne pehle kaunse movie main dekha tha? #ThrowbackThursday”

