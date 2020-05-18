Chris Hemsworth's Role In 'Extraction' Was First Offered To THIS Actor; Learn Trivia

Chris Hemsworth is currently basking in the success of his latest Netflix movie Extraction. Released on April 24, 2020, amid COVID-19 lockdown, Extraction has turned to out be a huge success on the OTT platform. Helmed by The Avengers director Sam Hargrave, and penned by Joe Russo, Extraction is a high-octane action film featuring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role.

Source: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Chris Hemsworth essays the role of Tyler Rake, a former SASR operator, who is on a rescue mission to save an abducted kid. Extraction was one of the highly anticipated Netflix releases this year. Within a few days of the release, this Chris Hemsworth starrer is on the verge of becoming the biggest-ever Film Premier on Netflix, as it is estimated to be viewed in over 90 million households across the globe. Talking about Extraction, here's some exciting trivia about Sam Hargrave's directional venture you must be aware of.

Interesting Trivia about Extraction

1. Hollywood director Sam Hargrave actually tied himself to a car running at a speed of 60 kilometres per-hour, to capture the car chase scene from a perfect angle.

Source: Sam Hargrave Instagram

2. A major portion of Extraction is filmed in Ahmedabad, India. During the shooting of the action flick, Chris Hemsworth's fans used to follow his car for miles to get his autograph. Or wait over 15 hours to catch a glimpse of their favourite Thor actor.

3. There is one single-take action sequence in the film, which is about 11 minutes and 30 seconds long.

4. Prior to Chris, celebrated actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis were also approached for the lead.

5. Several Indian actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani, and Randeep Hooda are a part of Extraction's star cast.

6. Post the release of Extraction, the film's abrupt climax did not go well with the audiences. But in an interview, Joe Russo, justified the climax, with a possibility of a sequel of Extraction. As Chris's character is alive or dead is a mystery yet to unfold.

7. In one of the scenes, Chris's character Tyler Rake speaks Bengali fluently. The superstar actually learnt the dialogues and rehearsed it several times before delivering the shot.

Source: Youtube

8. Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee was also roped in for a role, but things didn't work out and then he was replaced with Pankaj Tripathi in the Netflix movie.

9. There are numerous Bangladeshi characters in the movie, but all are played by Indians.

10. In one of the important scenes in this Chris Hemsworth movie, his character Tyler Rake actually uses a real rake to kill an enemy.

