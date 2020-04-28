Did You Know 'Extraction' Director Sam Hargrave Strapped Himself To Car For A Chase Scene?

The much-awaited Chris Hemsworth starrer Netflix movie Extraction is finally out. The high-octane action film has been widely adored by audiences and critics alike. However, Extraction got mixed reviews with respect to its unexpected climax and kick-started a meme fest on social media.

Helmed by The Avengers director Sam Hargrave, the action sequences in Extraction are surreal with multiple explosions and nail-biting car chase scenes. Every little detail is taken care of beautifully in this Sam Hargrave directorial venture. Be it the scene where Chris Hemsworth speaks fluent Bengali, the story plot, or spell-bounding cinematic experience, Extraction has it all. But do you know that the Hollywood director actually tied himself to a car, for the car chase scene? If not, watch the video here:

Sam Hargave risked his safety to capture the car chase scene in Extraction

The car chase in ‘Extraction’ was intense, but director Sam Hargrave strapping himself to the hood at 60 mph to shoot it? Now THAT’S INTENSE #Extraction #netflix #movies #facts

In this video, one can see that Sam Hargrave is sitting on a car's bonnet. He's tied with the help of a strap on this waist, like a belt. His car is closely following another set of cars, which are supposed to be in the chase scene, to capture the action sequence from a perfect angle.

The director is holding a heavy camera, as the car is running at a speed of 60 MPH. Even though the cars are moving so swiftly, Sam Hargrave's focus is entirely on shooting the chase scene perfectly. As soon as his car stops he immediately steps down from car's bonnet, and captures the actor's reaction, in order to get their raw emotions on celluloid.

By doing such a dangerous thing, in order to give his viewers a splendid shot, Sam Hargrave not only risked his safety but proved the vehement passion he has for his craft. Apart from this, Chris Hemsworth shot several action sequence for Extraction in Hyderabad, India, and was overwhelmed with the outbreak of their admirers on the sets. The story revolves around Chris Hemsworth's character who goes all the way to Dhaka to rescue an Indian kid by some goons.

