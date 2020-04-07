'Extraction' Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Powers Through In This High Octane Action Thriller

Streaming giant Netflix has released the trailer of the much-anticipated film Extraction featuring Thor actor Chris Hemsworth in the lead role. Accompanying him in the quest for survival is child actor Rudraksh Jaiswal who plays the role of the kidnapped son of an Indian drug lord. Chris Hemsworth plays the role of Tyler Rake, the fearless mercenary who embarks on a mission to rescue the crime lord's son, but ends up fighting for his own survival instead.

The action-packed trailer of the Netflix film promises the dangerous thrills from the bylanes of countries like India and Bangladesh where the rules of an international mission are tweaked for convenience. Refined Bollywood actors Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda seem to play pivotal roles in the film which has been in the news for its shooting schedules in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Dhaka. Chris Hemsworth certainly is the eye-candy in the Extraction trailer as he jumps across buildings and out of moving vehicles while on his quest for survival using some classic combating moves and punches on the villains.

Have a look at the trailer:

The film stars actors Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek Luke. Rudraksh Jaiswal plays the pivotal role of the kidnapped boy along and has plenty of action sequences as he comes across as the pawn in this dangerous mission. The ensemble cast includes some seasoned Hollywood and Bollywood actors and their performances in the film are something to look forward to.

About the film

Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame along with Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin. The Netflix film will be out on the streaming platform on April 24.

