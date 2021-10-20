'Extrapolations': Adarsh Gourav Bags International Project Alongside Meryl Streep & Others

Actor Adarsh Gourav had shot to fame with the film The White Tiger both locally and internationally. The talented young actor earned himself three major award nominations, including BAFTA, AACTA, and Independent Spirit Awards a few months back for his first international project. Now adding another feather in his embellished cap, the actor has bagged another international project. He will next star in Scott Z. Burns’ anthology series for Apple TV+ titled Extrapolations.

Apart from Adrash, the show also stars big names from the Hollywood industry, including Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, and David Schwimmer. The story of the series explores the changes to the planet that will impact love, family, work both on a personal level and at a large human level. It’s an 8 interconnected episodic series and will display the need for survival world over in the current era.

Adarsh Gourav bags another International project titled Extrapolations

The show will feature Scott as the writer, director, and executive producer with the show being helmed by Micheal Ellenberg’s Media Res. The show also has Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry, and Lindsey Springer as executive producers. Adarsh who played the role of Balram Halwai in The White Tiger alongside Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao has flown off to the US where the show is currently expected to go into production. Adarsh will wrap this project before heading back to India to start his next, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

While sharing his happiness of being a part of such an amazing project, Adarsh in a press statement said, “This is beyond anything I can express, to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding. I’m elated to be part of this project and grateful that I will be working alongside some of the very best in the business. I have grown up and looked up to each of my Co-stars and to now be sharing screen space with them is incredible. This story is such an important one to be told for our current generation and is tied in with realities of today”.

IMAGE: PTI/AP/Instagram/AdarshGourav