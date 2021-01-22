'The White Tiger' Review: Adarsh Gouravan Roars In This Enthralling Tale About Servitude

The White Tiger is a story of polar opposite themes of servitude and liberty from the shackles of a ‘master’. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the story is an adaptation from Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles. The movie is available to watch on Netflix.

The White Tiger review: Plot

The White Tiger is a story about a bright boy Balram Halwai who is forced to drop out from school and provide for his family. Since a young age, he was ambitious to move out of his village and do something big as he believes himself to be a “white tiger” of his family. One who has the gift of transcending his circumstances.

He talks his way into gaining a job away from home at the house of a landlord, who had oppressed Balram’s villagers for decades. However, Balram serves his family with sincerity and loyalty, only to find out that one day, he would be repaid with a terrible fall. The story exposes the duality that is so deep-rooted in the people of a certain society. The question lingers, would Balram be able to see beyond the limits of servitude and not become a mere puppet at the hands of the privileged?

The White Tiger movie's review: What works?

As gripping as is the story of The White Tiger, the screenplay is also very good and keeps one glued to the screen. The direction of Ramin Bahrani is outstanding and has done justice to 40th Man Booker Prize novel it is adapted from. Apart from that, the director has managed to bring out some of the best performances of the cast of the film as he shows Balram’s various traits through the course of the film. Moreover, Priyanka Chopra too has given a stellar performance while Rajkummar Rao, Manjrekar and other supporting cast have also done a decent job in portraying their characters well.

What does not work?

The movie has shown only two aspects of Indian society: the haves and the have nots. This portrayal may not board well with many as a majority of people in the Indian society belong to the middle class cadre and don’t fall in either of the two societies shown in the film.

Final thoughts

The movie has unapologetically shown how the privileged class live in their mansions, completely oblivious to the underprivileged class they are interacting with every day. While the story may not seem like a unique one at first, the direction, screenplay and the characters make it a must-watch film. Paolo Carnera has captured and portrayed the film very well and deserves a special mention. Similarly, the music composed by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans playing in the background successfully captivates the viewer and conveys the emotions of the characters in each scene beautifully. The acting of lead characters is enthralling and one can watch it more than once.

Rating: 4/5

Trailer

The White Tiger IMDb ratings: Numerous users have given The White Tiger IMDb review at 6.3/10

