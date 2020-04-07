Ezra Miller Lands In Controversy For Allegedly Choking A Fan In A Viral Video

Justice League actor Ezra Miller was recently the talk of the town for allegedly choking a woman. This came to light when a video of the actor choking a woman went viral on the internet. The actor allegedly challenged a fellow customer in a bar to a fight in Iceland. The woman is seen smiling in the video at first, but the video took a turn when the actor held her by the throat and pulled her to the ground.

Ezra Miller under internet fire for allegedly choking a fan

Here’s the video of Ezra Miller everyone is tweeting about. Save yourself the weird choking memes #EzraMiller pic.twitter.com/FYvyYU6aiR — Will (@willtai3) April 6, 2020

Many fans assumed that this was a prank and took it as a joke. A leading magazine reported that witnesses present at the scene claimed that it was indeed Ezra Miller in the video and that the altercation was a serious one. A source from the pub informed the magazine that the actor was escorted out of the premises after the incident which took place at about 6 PM on April 1.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Ezra Miller 'eye-popping' Look At The Met Gala Is Making Netizens Dizzy

Okay what happened with #EzraMiller? They definitely choked that lady out and threw her to the ground in that video... it’s... super upsetting — BrayD (@TheDarkGaGaNite) April 7, 2020

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star is apparently a regular customer in the town but Miller allegedly lost temper when they were approached by a rather 'pushy' group of fans that day. In the video that went viral, Ezra Miller is seen saying, "Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?". Once the actor took the woman to the ground, others jumped in to break them apart.

ALSO READ | Ezra Miller, Cardi B And Other Celebs Who Had Bizarre Fashion Moments In 2019

#EzraMiller probably thought he was moving fast enough to not be seen by cameras . Think again buddy lol . Your career is now gone in a Flash lmao . Get it!? Bwahahah #theflash #flash #notmyflash #dccomics #dc pic.twitter.com/AnUJmsnT7B — TheCodedMood (@TheCodedMood) April 7, 2020

As the video surfaced online, a number of people took to Twitter to express their concern over the video. Many fans were "upset" and "scared" over the incident. People recognise Miller as the actor who played the Flash in Justice League and were quick to connect his superpower with the incident and make a meme about it.

ALSO READ | After A Long Delay, Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' Finally Gets A Release Date

ALSO READ | Ezra Miller And Grant Gustin's 'Flash' Join Hands To Confirm DC Multiverse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.