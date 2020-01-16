Ezra Miller And Grant Gustin's 'Flash' Join Hands To Confirm DC Multiverse

After the disappointing box office performance of 2017's Justice League and key actors leaving the DC canon like Ben Affleck's Batman and the rumoured departure of Henry Cavill's Superman. It was not sure if Ezra Miller's Flash will make an appearance in any DC property again. But, fans were given the treat of watching two iterations of The Flash together on-screen. During the part four of the Crisis of Infinite Earths crossover event, Grant Gustin's Flash can be seen interacting to Ezra Miller's iteration of Flash which has furthermore brought both the TV shows and movies into the same multiverse timeline.

Did multiverse confirm in Crisis of Infinite Earths?

Grant Gustin's Barry Allen was forced to use his memories during the fourth episode of Crisis on Infinite Earths to connect with the people he loves in the speed force. But while doing so, Grant Gustin's Flash runs into the DC movie Flash played by Ezra Miller. Though it wasn't an action sequence where the two ran together to save the multiverse, instead, a 90-second scene with the two versions of the same superhero interacting with each other was delivered to fans. Ezra Miller's cameo in the Arrowverse implies furthermore that both the DC properties have now come together to confirm a multiverse, as portrayed multiple times in the comic books.

As per reports, both Ezra Miller and Grant Gustin were informed about the idea of a cameo of this sorts after the filming of the crossover event was already done. Eric Wallace, the showrunner of Flash called up Grant Gustin last moment to take his approval for the scene as the showrunners wished to have complete creative collaboration by the actor. Later, on Warner Bros Productions request, Ezra Miller was pitched the crossover scene which he immediately said yes to. With both the actors' approval, the crossover scene was shot secretly and to their luck, no one leaked the BTS photos of the crossover either. Ezra Miller's cameo in the DC TV universe has furthermore confirmed The Flash film in 2022 will follow the Flashpoint Paradox storyline.

