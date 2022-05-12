Ezra Miller's Hawaii Arrest Footage Surfaces; Actor Claims 'amendment Rights' Before Cops

Over a month after the Flash star Ezra Miller was arrested in Hawaii on charges of 'disorderly conduct and harassment', footage of the actor being arrested by the cops surfaced. In late March this year, the local police department stated that the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore star 'became agitated' and 'yelled obscenities' at the patrons during their Karaoke session.

Less than four weeks later, Miller, who prefers the pronouns they/them/its/zir, was arrested for the second time for throwing a chair at a woman that left her with a half-inch cut. The footage that surfaced on the internet shows the actor arguing with the police and asserting his amendment rights to the police while being handcuffed.

Ezra Miller arrest footage surfaces

As per the police body-cam footage acquired by TMZ, the 29-year-old actor can be seen filming themselves while being approached by the police to make an arrest. In the video, Miller claims that they got 'assaulted' in the bar and started filming right away before adding, ''I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art."

Furthermore, they proceeded to ask the police officers to identify themselves by stating their full names and badge number. The actor is heard screaming, ''Don't touch me. Tell me your name and your badge number, now!" The footage then showed them getting handcuffed while they say, ''I'm being arrested for disorderly conduct? I was assaulted. You understand that, right?"

In a statement released by the Hawaii Police Department on Facebook, the authorities narrated the incident, ''Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts. The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.''

New footage of Ezra Miller's arrest reveal Miller telling police they were assaulted at the bar and subjected to anti-semetic treatment by their accuser, which was excluded from prior police and media reportspic.twitter.com/Ee5VBBfuIp — The Flash Film News ⚡ (@FlashFilmNews) May 12, 2022

In the newly surfaced footage, Miller is seen claiming, ''The guy at that bar declared himself as a Nazi. I have it on film and he attacked me." During their arrest, Miller tried to use his amendment rights by reciting them out loud. They are heard claiming the 9th and 4th amendment rights to 'not be unlawfully persecuted for a crime of no designation' and 'not be searched and seized on no probably cause, that you will not be able to offer in a court of law'.

They was also heard telling the police officer, who is seen searching for Miller's belongings, to not touch them. Miller was then heard screaming, ''I'm transgender, non-binary and I don't want to be searched by a man!" and stating, ''The Flash ring means a lot to me. It's very valuable''.