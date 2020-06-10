Brad Pitt Was Not The First Choice For 'Se7en' & Other Lesser Known Facts About The Film

From a gritty and thought-provoking plot to a dark and jaw-dropping twist that leaves viewers absolutely stunned, Se7en is undoubtedly one of Hollywood's best crime-thriller films. The movie starred Brad Pitt as Detective David Mills and Morgan Freeman as Detective Lieutenant William Somerset. Directed by David Fincher, the film was first released on September 22, 1995.

Se7en earned over $327.3 million at the time of its release, making it a massive box office success. Moreover, the film was also heavily praised by fans and critics alike. If you are a fan of the film and want to learn some facts about the Behind the scenes planning, then read ahead for some lesser-known facts about Se7en.

Obscure facts about Brad Pitt's brilliant crime-thriller Se7en

Though Leland Orser played a minor role in Se7en, he still did his very best to make the scene authentic. During his interrogation room scene, Leland Orser would breathe in and out rapidly so that he could hyperventilate. Moreover, the actor also did not sleep for a few days to give himself a disoriented look.

The films iconic and horrific ending was too dark for some executives. However, Brad Pitt forced them to use the ending by threatening to quit if they changed it.

Brad Pitt was seriously injured during the film of a chase scene. Interestingly, the injury did not hamper the filming of the movie, as the script already called for Brad Pitt's character to be injured during the scene.

Brad Pitt's role was actually offered to Denzel Washington first. However, the actor refused to act in the film as he felt it was "dark and evil". Denzel later regretted his decision after watching the film.

All of John Doe's books were real and were exclusively written for the film. It took nearly two months to write all the books and cost around $15,000.

The film's dark atmosphere was achieved through a chemical process called bleach bypass. The silver of the film stock was not removed, which created dark afterimages in the final cut of the movie.

