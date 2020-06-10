Brad Pitt Was Not The First Choice For 'Se7en' & Other Lesser Known Facts About The Film

Quick links:
From a gritty and thought-provoking plot to a dark and jaw-dropping twist that leaves viewers absolutely stunned, Se7en is undoubtedly one of Hollywood's best crime-thriller films. The movie starred Brad Pitt as Detective David Mills and Morgan Freeman as Detective Lieutenant William Somerset. Directed by David Fincher, the film was first released on September 22, 1995.
Se7en earned over $327.3 million at the time of its release, making it a massive box office success. Moreover, the film was also heavily praised by fans and critics alike. If you are a fan of the film and want to learn some facts about the Behind the scenes planning, then read ahead for some lesser-known facts about Se7en.
Brad Pitt's role was actually offered to Denzel Washington first. However, the actor refused to act in the film as he felt it was "dark and evil". Denzel later regretted his decision after watching the film.
All of John Doe's books were real and were exclusively written for the film. It took nearly two months to write all the books and cost around $15,000.
The film's dark atmosphere was achieved through a chemical process called bleach bypass. The silver of the film stock was not removed, which created dark afterimages in the final cut of the movie.
