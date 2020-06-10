Who Is Korra And How Is She Related To 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'?

Avatar Korra is the main character in the animated series called The Legend Of Korra. She is considered as a reincarnated version of Raava’s avatar. People around the world have been confused about this character and have been looking for who Korra is and how she is related to the show Avatar: The Last Airbender. Her powers are natural elements, water, earth, and fire.

Who is Korra from Avatar on Nickelodeon

Those who wonder who Korra in Avatar is, here is a breakdown for you to understand the animated series better. The character is a part of the show, The Legend Of Korra and has been created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. The voice for the character has been given by Janet Varney.

Avatar Korra is the immediate incarnation of Avatar Aang

The character Avatar Korra is the immediate incarnation of Avatar Aang who was the protagonist in the original show, Avatar: The Last Airbender, who had a huge fan base across the world. The character Korra was first seen in the episode titled, Welcome to Republic City, in the year 2012, on April 14. She is born in Southern Water Tribe and is trained by Order of the White Lotus, where she also learns different aspects of life. Her superpowers are the ability to use Earth, Water, and Fire to her convenience. The motive of Korra is to maintain peace and harmony in the world through her powers. She is also shown involved in a romantic relationship with the character Asami Sato, which is an angle loved by the fans. She also finds a special bond in Bolin and Mako who help her in Republic city.

About Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a much loved animated series which started in 2005. The show revolves around a young boy who takes the responsibility of changing the world and protecting the peace that lies within. He has the power to use natural elements to his advantage. The show was created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko while it features Zach Tyler and Jack Bradley Baker amongst others. The entire series is available on Netflix for the convenience of the people.

