Brad Pitt's 'Inglourious Basterds' Memorable Dialogues That Fans Remember Even Today

Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds tells an alternate version of WWII. Tarantino wrote and directed this WWII film with a lot of Tarantino-centric aesthetic elements as well as humour. From killing off Hitler to scalping Nazis, there’s everything in this film. Check out the best dialogues from the film.

Dialogues from Inglourious Basterds

We Ain’t In The Prisoner-Takin’ Business; We’re In The Killin’ Nazi Business.

Lt Aldo Raine, from the very beginning, has shown prejudice towards nazis which is fused with Pitt’s hilarious acting. He leads a team of eight Jewish American soldiers. Throughout the movie, he kills and scalps nazis.

You Know Somethin', Utivich? I think this just might be my masterpiece

This is the scene where Lt Aldo Raine carves a swastika on Hans Landa’s forehead. “You know somethin’, Utivich? I think this just might be my masterpiece,” says Pitt. This scene right here is the right example of Quentin’s aesthetic for violence.

What A Tremendously Hostile World That A Rat Must Endure.

The opening scene of this film is among the most intense ones. A ruthless Nazi officer is having a conversation while three Jewish refugees hide underneath.

My Name Is Shosanna Dreyfus.

Tarantino often uses revenge as a theme in his movies. He has shown an African slave killing a bunch of white salvers and in this, he has shown Jewish and American soldiers kill Nazis and Hitler. In Inglourious Basterds, Quentin tells his version of what happened during WWII.

Each And Every Man Under My Command Owes Me One Hundred Nazi Scalps.

Brad Pitt, in his opening monologue, explains how he is fuelled by accomplishing only one thing which is to kill as many nazis as possible. He explains this mission to the Basterds and demands that all of his men bring him the severed scalps of one hundred dead Nazis.

Watching Donny Beat Nazis To Death Is The Closest We Ever Get To Goin’ To The Movies.

When Werner accepts his fate at the hands of the Bear Jew, Aldo Raine smiles and says that watching the Bear Jew beat Nazis to a pulp is “the closest we ever get to goin’ to the movies”. This is among the best scenes of the movie.

Bonjourno

Brad Pitt’s hilarious Italian accent is among the funniest parts of the film. The Basterds join Bridget von Hammersmark at the premiere of a new Nazi propaganda movie to assassinate Hitler. There they pose as Italians but Aldo is terribly funny at speaking Italian.

