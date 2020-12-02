Falcon Crest Star Abby Dalton Passes Away At 88 In Los Angeles

Actor Abby Dalton recently passed away in Los Angeles after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed illness. The actor was 88-years-old and had been a renowned actor in the television industry for her various shows and series. She is remembered for her work in the show Hennesey, which was aired on CBS in the 1950s. Fox News confirmed on Monday that the senior actor had passed away due to health issues.

Abby Dalton passes away at 88

The agent of actor Abby Dalton recently revealed in an interaction with Fox News that the actor had passed away in Los Angeles. The agent announced that the television actor passed away on November 23, 2020, at the age of 88. She had been a well-known face in the television industry as she had worked in a wide range shows in the 1950s. She was nominated for an Emmy Award for her work in the much-loved show Hennesey. She was also spotted playing the pivotal role of Ellie Barnes in The Joey Bishop Show.

Abby Dalton had a crucial role in Falcon Crest, which came to an end in 1989. This show was an American prime time show which had a successful run between 1981 and 1990. Abby Dalton was also known for her appearance in The Plainsman, where she played the character of Calamity Jane. According to a report by Fox News, her work in Girls on the Loose also gained a lot of attention amongst the audiences.

In Hennesey, she was seen playing the role of Navy nurse Lt Martha Hale. The show was a military comedy series with a dash of drama and also featured Jackie Cooper in the lead role. It had a successful run between 1959 with three seasons and high ratings. Jackie Cooper also gained critical acclamation for this piece, before being nominated for Oscar, in the years that followed. He was also a celebrated producer and director who passed away in May 2011. This reel doctor-nurse duo left a lasting impact with their on-screen chemistry and exceptional acting skills.

Image Courtesy: Vintage Stardust Instagram

